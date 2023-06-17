Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Expands By 12.0%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,500,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 105,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GRAB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 23,693,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,018,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GRAB. HSBC boosted their target price on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

