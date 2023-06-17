Short Interest in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Declines By 27.2%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,800 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 289,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Grindr Stock Down 0.2 %

GRND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 725,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Grindr has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $71.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

About Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

