Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Declines By 20.8%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAFNF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $66.79 during trading hours on Friday. iA Financial has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

