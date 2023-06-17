Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW) Declines By 12.5%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IMAC Trading Up 344.4 %

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 3,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.