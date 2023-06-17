Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Drops By 20.1%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 351,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTT shares. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

inTEST Trading Down 5.6 %

inTEST stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 226,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $269.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.95. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $27.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in inTEST by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of inTEST by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading

