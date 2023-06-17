Short Interest in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Grows By 20.0%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 459,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LUNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

LUNR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,813. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

