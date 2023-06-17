Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Increases By 30.9%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,641.0 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $13.31 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMMPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.