Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expands By 27.1%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 248,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CWM LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNOP shares. TheStreet cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 97,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $180.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.82. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Featured Stories

