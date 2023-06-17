Short Interest in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Declines By 11.0%

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,216,000 after buying an additional 360,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,244,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,984,000 after buying an additional 139,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,429,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. 757,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,148. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.