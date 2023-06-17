Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Increases By 10.3%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,119. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a P/E ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in LifeVantage by 23.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also

