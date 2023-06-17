Short Interest in Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Grows By 19.5%

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 775.6 days.

LIOPF stock remained flat at $10.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.11. Lion has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

