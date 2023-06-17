Short Interest in Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Grows By 19.5%

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 775.6 days.
Lion Price Performance
LIOPF stock remained flat at $10.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.11. Lion has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $11.25.
Lion Company Profile
