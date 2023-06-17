Short Interest in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Grows By 21.2%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 408,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 504,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 117,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,165. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Magenta Therapeutics

MGTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on improving stem cell transplantation. Its platform includes MGTA-117, MGTA-145, and CD45-ADC. The company was founded by David T. Scadden, Derrick J. Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner on June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

