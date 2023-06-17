Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Grows By 25.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Stock Up 9.9 %
OTCMKTS MMSMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Mining & Smelting (MMSMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.