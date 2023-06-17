Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Grows By 25.0%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Stock Up 9.9 %

OTCMKTS MMSMY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

