Short Interest in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Drops By 20.3%

Jun 17th, 2023

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NextPlat Stock Performance

Shares of NXPL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,190. NextPlat has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.75.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 86.26%.

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned 0.23% of NextPlat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

