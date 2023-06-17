Short Interest in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Drops By 20.3%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NextPlat Stock Performance
Shares of NXPL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,190. NextPlat has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.75.
NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 86.26%.
NextPlat Company Profile
NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.
