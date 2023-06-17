Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rises By 27.0%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 908,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

