Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Grows By 27.3%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,645. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerUp Acquisition (PWUPW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.