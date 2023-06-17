Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Grows By 23.4%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $0.87 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
