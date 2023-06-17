Short Interest in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW) Grows By 24.2%

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I stock. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

Prime Number Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNACW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Prime Number Acquisition I has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.40.

Prime Number Acquisition I Company Profile

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

