Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Increases By 23.9%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PDEX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

