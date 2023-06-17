Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Decreases By 20.1%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAMG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $21.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

