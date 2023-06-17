Short Interest in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Rises By 19.9%

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 94,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 12,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $412,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,617.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 127,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,462. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $514.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

