Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 585,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig acquired 500,000 shares of Sidus Space stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sidus Space

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIDU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Price Performance

SIDU stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 179.84% and a negative return on equity of 214.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sidus Space will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

