Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Up 25.1% in May

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 919,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,789,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,541,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 599,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,048,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 702,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 336,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 3,562,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,500. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

