Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. 18,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 57,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 120,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.