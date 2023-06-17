SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.33 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $271.79 million and approximately $45.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21026039 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $53,433,781.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

