SingularityNET Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43.59 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $273.66 million and $43.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,492.44 or 1.00011863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21026039 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $53,433,781.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

