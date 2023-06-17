Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 10,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

