Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Trading Up 2.5 %

SNBR stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $479.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sleep Number by 287.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.