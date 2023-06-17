Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after buying an additional 477,261 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

