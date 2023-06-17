Somerset Trust Co Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

