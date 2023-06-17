Somerset Trust Co Has $487,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.74 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

