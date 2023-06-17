Somerset Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $221.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

