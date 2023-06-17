Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,164,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

