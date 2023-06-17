Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Post were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Post by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Post by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Post by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

