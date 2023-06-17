Somerset Trust Co Sells 140 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

