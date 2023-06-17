Somerset Trust Co Sells 516 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

