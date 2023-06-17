S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $395.21 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.95.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.