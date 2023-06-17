SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 765,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 160,691 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after acquiring an additional 96,083 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 455,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 338,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,622. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

