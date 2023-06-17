SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.