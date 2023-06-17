SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Stake Raised by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLU stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $148.13. 4,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $237.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $125.88 and a 12-month high of $150.61.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

