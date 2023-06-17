Spence Asset Management Buys 433 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

