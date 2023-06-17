Spence Asset Management Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spence Asset Management cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 4.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.