Spence Asset Management Sells 652 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spence Asset Management lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 6.7% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $483.03 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.13 and a 200-day moving average of $467.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

