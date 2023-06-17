Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 16.2% in May

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 338,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
ANY remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. 928,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,438. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
Featured Stories
