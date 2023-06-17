Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 16.2% in May

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 338,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

ANY remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Friday. 928,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,438. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

