St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,055 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.69. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.