Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Stabilus Trading Up 10.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.
About Stabilus
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stabilus (SBLUY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.