Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $800.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 105,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 271,669 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.