Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

