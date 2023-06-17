StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

