StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NATI opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,766,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $38,111,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $48,868,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $40,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.